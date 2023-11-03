NJ janitor allegedly contaminated food, committed lewd acts at elementary school: prosecutor

New Jersey janitor allegedly contaminated food, committed lewd acts at elementary school

UPPER DEERFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A Cumberland County man was arrested for allegedly contaminating food and committing lewd acts at Elizabeth Moore School in Upper Deerfield Township, the county prosecutor's office announced Friday.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 25, was arrested by New Jersey State Police on Halloween, the Cumberland County prosecutor said.

Impellizzeri is accused of tampering with cafeteria food in the Upper Deerfield Township school with bleach and bodily fluids. He also allegedly performed "sexual acts with inanimate objects" at the school and posted videos of them on social media, according to a news release.

Disturbing allegations against a custodian at a Cumberland County School. The urgent questions parents have about their kids’ health today @CBSPhiladelphia. pic.twitter.com/N7LiSNf088 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) November 3, 2023

The Cumberland County prosecutor said Impellizzeri was hired in September 2019 by the Upper Deerfield Township School District. He allegedly committed these actions while working as a custodian at the school.

Investigators are looking into exactly when the alleged acts by Impellizzeri happened.

Impellizzeri is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The school district is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Cumberland County prosecutor.

The district is also working with the health department to make sure surfaces at the school have been sanitized and any tampered food thrown away, authorities said.

Investigators are also attempting to collect bodily fluid from Impellizzeri to test for infectious diseases.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out Upper Deerfield Township School District and are awaiting comment. We've also reached out to the county health department. We have yet to hear back.