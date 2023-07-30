Suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer not connected to unsolved Golden Key Motel murders: report

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police now say they believe Rex Heuermann, the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer, is not connected to the unsolved deaths of four sex workers in Atlantic City back in 2006.

In 2006, in a drainage ditch behind the now-demolished Golden Key Motel, the bodies of four women – Molly Dilts, Kim Raffo, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts – were found close together in a grassy area along the Black Horse Pike.

A former Egg Harbor Township police captain who worked on the case told CBS' 48 Hours the four women were found close to each other in the ditch in the same manner.

Tabloids started referring to the case as the work of an "Eastbound Strangler" as the case went cold.

The former police captain suspected one killer was involved with all four of those victims, but police have since ruled Heuermann out, according to the New York Post.

"We don't believe that the sex workers killed in Atlantic City are connected to Rex Heuermann," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told The Post, adding cops in Atlantic County think someone else was behind the seaside slaughter.

Last week the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office released a statement to CBS News Philadelphia saying they could not confirm connections between Heuermann and the 2006 case.

Although he is no longer considered in these cases, police across the country, including South Carolina and Nevada, are examining Heuermann's possible connections to other unsolved killings.

Heuermann is charged with killing three women whose bodies were found on Gilgo Beach in 2010

Police say the New York architect is also the prime suspect in a fourth death. He has pleaded not guilty.

Heuermann is due back in court Tuesday.