Gilgo Beach murders investigators identify "Fire Island Jane Doe" as Karen Vergata

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - Authorities on Friday identified another one of the victims in the Gilgo Beach murders.

Her remains were found nearly three decades ago off Fire Island.

The FBI, state and county police joined Suffolk prosecutors, revealing another critical step in the investigation. Through modern DNA, another female victim has been identified.

"Today we are here to announce that, as part of the Gilgo Task Force reexamination of all the evidence in the case, we are able to identify Fire Island Jane Doe as Karen Vergata, who was 34 years old at the time of her disappearance," Suffolk County DA Ray Tierney said.

Vergata grew up in Glen Head. Her family, we are told, lost track of her.

"Ms. Vergata went missing at approximately February 14, 1996. At the time, she lived on West 45th Street in Manhattan and was believed to be working as an escort at the time of her disappearance. There was no missing persons complaint filed at the time of that disappearance," Tierney said.

No charges have been filed in connection with this case. Authorities took no questions from the media, calling it a confidential investigation.

Twenty-seven years later, a DNA profile suitable for genealogical comparisons was developed from Vergata, and using a cheek swab from her relative, the FBI made the match.

Police say part of Vergata's body -- her legs and feet -- were discovered in Davis Park, Fire Island, in 1996. Her skull was recovered near Gilgo, in Tobay Beach, 15 years later.

Investigators have not linked Heuermann to the newly identified victim's killing and dismembering.

Back in 2020, Suffolk released images of a belt embossed with the initials "WH" or "HM," which could have belonged to Rex Heuermann or a family member of his. Maureen Brainard-Barnes' remains were bound with that belt. She is part of the so-called "Gilgo Four," and Heuermann is a prime suspect in her killing.

Investigators are examining whether Heuermann could be linked to any unsolved killings around the country.

Members of the Gilgo Beach Homicide Task Force that broke the 13-year-old unsolved mystery with the arrest of Heuermann say they won't rest until all 10 bodies dumped along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach are identified.