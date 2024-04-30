Iconic Giant Heart at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute to close for several months ahead of new exhibit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Franklin Institute's iconic Giant Heart will temporarily close this spring, but it will be back and better than ever in the fall.

The Giant Heart and Electricity exhibits will close May 6 so the science museum can prepare a new exhibit all about the human body.

The heart isn't going anywhere, though. It will reopen in November as the centerpiece of the new exhibit.

The change is part of a broader, multi-year plan to transform the Franklin Institute, which began with the Wondrous Space exhibit that opened in 2023. The museum is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.

The last day to see the heart — for now — is Sunday.