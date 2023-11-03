Franklin Institute's "Wondrous Space" exhibit takes you on a journey through the cosmos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Franklin Institute's next exhibit is all about what lies beyond the planet Earth.

Wondrous Space is a new 7,500-square-foot addition to the museum opening Saturday, Nov. 4. The exhibit cost $8.5 million to build and is all about getting the public excited for future advancements in space travel and exploration.

The exhibit will feature rovers on loan from Carnegie Mellon University, a 10-foot-long rocket engine, and space bread. Yes, there is fresh-baked bread in space, with several tweaks to the recipe to limit crumbs and to add additional nutrients for astronauts.

Berywn, Pennsylvania-based AMETEK's Pacific Design Technologies designed the thermal control systems onboard the Perseverance and Curiosity rovers on Mars.

Boeing contributed $3 million to the exhibit and is the exhibit's lead sponsor. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office also contributed funding.

AMETEK helped develop the Rover Design section of the Wondrous Space exhibit. Visitors can design a rover and test it out in the exhibit.

Check out the videos above for interviews with The Franklin Institute Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts.