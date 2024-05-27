Giant, Acme, ShopRite, Redner's open on Memorial Day: What's open and closed around Philadelphia region

New Jersey swim club honors meaning behind Memorial Day on opening weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Memorial Day is here, and if you're looking for some last-minute ingredients for your barbecue or just need to stock up for the coming week, use caution.

Some local businesses and regional chains have altered their hours for Memorial Day, though many places will remain open. Here's a quick look at which businesses are open, closed or changing their hours for Memorial Day weekend around Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Philadelphia parking, trash pickup, schools

The Philadelphia Parking Authority is not enforcing parking meters or residential parking time limits on Memorial Day, one of nine parking holidays scheduled this year. However, you could still get a ticket if your parking impacts safety or the flow of traffic.

Trash collection is delayed by one day in Philadelphia due to the Memorial Day holiday.

All schools and administrative offices in the School District of Philadelphia are closed for Memorial Day.

Phillies and Eagles team store closures and Memorial Day hours

The Phillies New Era Team Store at Citizens Bank Park is closed Sunday and Monday, so you'll have to wait until Tuesday if you're trying to pick up Father's Day caps, London Series merch or something else to rep the Phils after their historic start to the season.

The three Philadelphia Eagles Pro Shop locations are approaching Memorial Day differently.

The Eagles Pro Shop in The Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will be closed on Memorial Day.

The Eagles Pro Shop in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, will be open on Memorial Day, but is closing early at 3 p.m. The Eagles Pro Shop at Lincoln Financial Field will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Retail shopping: malls open around Philadelphia region

Malls like Philadelphia Mills, Fashion District Philadelphia, King of Prussia and the Cherry Hill Mall are open.

Food shopping: Grocery stores open, smaller markets closed around Philadelphia on Memorial Day

Reading Terminal Market is closed Monday Memorial Day, the market announced on social media.

ShopRite grocery stores operated by Zallie's Family Markets are open Memorial Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. No grocery deliveries will be available but you can order groceries for pickup from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies are closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Giant Food Stores in Philadelphia and around the region will be open normal hours.

Redner's grocery stores around the Philadelphia region and Lehigh Valley will be open normal hours.

Most ACME Markets grocery stores are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Memorial Day but customers are advised to check with their local pharmacy in case hours have changed for the holiday.

Weis Markets grocery stores are open Memorial Day.

Banks closed on Memorial Day around Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

Banks are closed on Memorial Day because it's a federal holiday. This includes regional banks across the Philadelphia area including: The Bank of Princeton, Fulton Bank, Parke Bank, PNC Bank and WSFS Bank.