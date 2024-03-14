Philadelphia 76ers fall to Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 32 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night.

Brook Lopez added 19 points and seven rebounds and Damian Lillard had 17 points and seven assists for the Bucks, who won at home after losing three of four on a West Coast swing, which included a 129-94 drubbing against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points for the 76ers, who closed out a 1-2 road trip. Tobias Harris added 15 points and Cam Payne had 13.

The Bucks, who trailed 83-80 at the start of the fourth quarter, moved ahead 88-87 on a layup by Bobby Portis with 8:42 left and didn't relinquish the lead.

The Bucks were short-handed as starting guard Malik Beasley and reserve MarJon Beauchamp sat out with back spasms. Khris Middleton missed his 16th consecutive game with a sprained left ankle.

Without standout Joel Embiid, Philadelphia has been struggling to generate offense. The 76ers have lost 13 of 20 without Embiid, who is recovering from a meniscus injury to his left knee. They were held to 79 points in splitting back-to-back games against the New York Knicks on Sunday and Tuesday, and reached that point total on Thursday with two minutes remaining in the third.

Philadelphia came out firing at the start, connecting on 11 of 20 shots, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range in the first quarter, ending with a 10-0 run.

The 76ers led by as many as 12 in the second. Payne, traded by Milwaukee to Philadelphia in February for Patrick Beverley, scored 11 points in the quarter, including three consecutive 3-pointers. Philadelphia led 61-53 at the half on 56% shooting from the field and 58% sniping from long distance. Maxey had 18 first-half points, making 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

The Bucks committed 10 first-half turnovers, leading to 17 points for the Sixers.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Charlotte on Saturday.

Bucks: Host Phoenix on Sunday.