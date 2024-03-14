Watch CBS News

Digital Brief: March 14, 2024

A fishy break-in and theft in Northeast Philly, another arrest in a double murder in Fairmount Park and a national recall of cashews sold at Walmarts across the U.S. are your top headlines today from our Janelle Burrell.
