Get ready! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS/CNN

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, U.S. clocks will turn back one hour and revert to Standard Time.

It will shift sunrise and sunset an hour earlier -- and usher in four-plus months of darker winter evenings.

It comes as lawmakers debate whether the long-standing tradition should be eliminated.

This is a great time of year to change the batteries in your smoke alarm, the National Fire Protection Association says.

November 4, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

