Get ready! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.
At 2 a.m. Sunday, U.S. clocks will turn back one hour and revert to Standard Time.
It will shift sunrise and sunset an hour earlier -- and usher in four-plus months of darker winter evenings.
It comes as lawmakers debate whether the long-standing tradition should be eliminated.
This is a great time of year to change the batteries in your smoke alarm, the National Fire Protection Association says.
