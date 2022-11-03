Garrett Stubbs wears custom "Dancing on My Own" suit jacket

Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs wears suit lined with "Dancing on my own" lyrics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Garrett Stubbs, the Philadelphia Phillies' DJ and creator of an unhinged Spotify playlist played around the Delaware Valley, is the only player that has yet to make an appearance in a game this postseason. But Stubbs is making quite a fashion statement for Thursday's Game 5 of the World Series.

Stubbs wore a custom-made suit to Citizens Bank Park on Thursday.

Here’s one I’ve never done before. Custom suit lining for @GarrettStubbs with the song lyrics of “Dancing On My Own” custom made for Game 5 of the #WorldSeries by yours truly. @Phillies #Phillies @calumscott @tiesto🕺🏼 pic.twitter.com/zXGjtabhYp — Gentleman's Playbook (@GentsPlaybook) November 2, 2022

The Phillies' backup catcher's suit jacket is lined with the lyrics of the team's adopted anthem "Dancing on My Own."

Custom tailor The Gentleman's Playbook made the one-of-a-kind suit for Stubbs.

Life as J.T. Realmuto's backup isn't easy, but Stubbs has become somewhat of a folk hero in his first season in Philadelphia.

While Realmuto reestablished himself as the "Best Catcher in Baseball" and won his second career Gold Glove Award, Stubbs provided the Phillies with a solid backup who didn't cost them too much at the plate.

Stubbs hit .264 with a .812 OPS with five homers in 46 games in the regular season.

The 29-year-old's signature moment came on June 15, when he hit a walk-off three-run home run against the Miami Marlins.

Game 5 of the World Series is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. Thursday. It will be the final game in Philadelphia until April 2023.