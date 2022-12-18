Funeral services held for 2 fallen New Tripoli firefighters

NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. (CBS) -- On Saturday morning, a service in Lehigh County honored two firefighters who died in the line of duty last month.

Hundreds gathered at Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to celebrate the lives of Assistant Chief Marvin Gruber and firefighter Zachary Paris.

They were killed on Dec. 7 responding to a house fire in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.

Many spoke of the void left behind -- to their families, friends, and the fire company.

There was a report of a person trapped inside. Yet, the body of another person was discovered outside the house on the property, which sits on a large plot of land, officials said.

They said more than 100 firefighters and officers responded.