Where to get free school supplies in Philadelphia in 2024

By Wakisha Bailey

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It might be the middle of summer, but it's not too early to think about getting back to school in Philadelphia.

Across the city, clinics are already accepting School District of Philadelphia students who need to get up to date on their vaccinations and their physicals — and starting on July 29, the first of several free school supply giveaways will help get students ready to go back to school.

This is Ring the Bell PHL, the school district's back-to-school welcome tour starting in the summer. The Ring the Bell PHL bus tour is making multiple stops across the city in the weeks leading up to the first day of school.

Here's everything Philly students and parents need to know about getting a free backpack, physical, or immunization.

Free school supplies 2024: Where to get backpacks and other school supplies for free in Philadelphia

  • Monday, July 29 | 10 AM – 2 PM
    School of the Future
    4021 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104
  • Wednesday, July 31 | 10 AM – 2 PM
    FDR Park – Boathouse Lawn
    1500 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19145
  • Friday, August 2 | 10 AM – 2PM
    Central High School Football Field
    1700 W. Olney Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19141
    (use field entrances on Somerville Ave.)
  • Tuesday, August 6 | 10 AM – 2PM
    George Washington High School Football Field
    10175 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19116
  • Friday, August 9 | 10 AM – 2PM
    Fashion District Philadelphia
    901 Market St. Philadelphia, PA 19107
  • Wednesday, August 14 | 10 AM – 2PM
    Martin Luther King High School
    6100 Stenton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19138
  • Saturday, August 17 | 10 AM – 2PM
    Roosevelt Mall
    2329 Cottman Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19152

The welcome bus will provide free backpacks and school supplies while supplies last, free immunizations and physicals, snacks and frozen treats, on-site registration for the School District of Philadelphia and ways for parents to sign up for the district's Parent Portal. On top of all that, there will be fun education activities, games and raffles.

Where to get a vaccine or physical for a Philadelphia student

These five city health centers in Philadelphia are accepting walk-ins for school vaccinations through Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m:

The Family Practice and Counseling Network is offering vaccinations at the district's headquarters on North Broad Street, on these dates:

  • July 22-26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • July 30, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome, or call 267-338-2953 to make an appointment.

The Dr. Ala Stanford Center at 2001 West Lehigh Avenue is offering vaccines for Philadephia students as well as physicals for student-athletes.

Vaccines

  • July 22-26 | 9-5pm
  • August 5-9 | 9-5pm
  • August 19-23 | 9-5pm

Register at bit.ly/sdpstanford

PIAA sports physicals are available at the center through July 26. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register for a physical on the center's website.

The Maria de los Santos Health Center at 401 West Allegheny Avenue is holding vaccination clinics later in the summer on these dates:

  • August 13 | 8-4 PM
  • August 20 | 9-5 PM
  • August 22 | 9-5 PM
  • September 5 | 7:30-3 PM

You can register at bit.ly/sdpsantos.

What vaccines do Philadelphia students need?

Students must provide proof of vaccinations or an exemption no later than the first day of school. A flyer with more information on the required doses is available on the district's website.

When is the first day of school in Philadelphia?

School starts in Philadelphia on Monday, Aug. 26.

