"Friends" exhibit giving out free coffee at Philly's Love Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- How about starting your Thursday with a free cup of coffee? You can pick one up at Philadelphia's Love Park, at a "Friends" TV show-themed coffee cart.

The free cup of Joe is courtesy of The Friends Experience, currently running at the King of Prussia Mall.

The exhibit features replicas of key locations in the show, including the Central Perk coffee shop and the main characters' apartments.

The coffee will be given out at Love Park now until 3 p.m.