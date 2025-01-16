Remembering Frankie Knowles ahead 19th annual Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation Lemon Ball

Family remembers childhood cancer hero Frankie Knowles: "He found the silver lining in anything"

Family remembers childhood cancer hero Frankie Knowles: "He found the silver lining in anything"

Family remembers childhood cancer hero Frankie Knowles: "He found the silver lining in anything"

Nine months ago, Frankie Knowles died after a six-year battle with astrocytoma, a type of brain tumor, but his life continues to offer inspiration. Let's make this crystal clear about Frankie.

"He was always in a good mood," said Erica Avello, Frankie's mother.

He even slept on his motto, "No bad days."

"He found the silver lining in anything," said Rick Knowles, Frankie's father.

Frankie did so even after enduring six years of childhood cancer. Tumors in his brain and spine became too much, causing a lot of other issues. Frankie died last April.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation was there for Frankie, his sister, Brooklyn, and the entire family.

"For me, Alex's has been nice personally because of the ability to make connections with other families who are going through something that you're going through," Avello said.

Frankie was a fighter and a believer. Not only in himself but in the little girl who died before he was born, the little one who started it all: Alex Scott.

"He talked about her," Avello said. "He would say that Alex was his hero."

His superheroes and Frankie knew a lot about superheroes. He made sure I knew that in 2021.

"My mom, my dad and my grandparents. You know what they call me?" Frankie asked me in 2021. "The Hulk, the Hulk smash."

The goal of the foundation, with its CEOs Jay and Liz Scott, Alex's parents, is to smash childhood cancer once and for all.

Just like Frankie wanted.

"Even after he died, Liz was a support to me," Avello said. "I had asked her some questions about how you cope after you lose a child to cancer, and she was very willing to talk with me. Does it get easier? And I think she said, 'It does get a little bit, maybe not easier because you still miss your child, but you can keep going and do it in their name.'"

Raising money for research is so important. Lemonade stands and special events are part of the process, which Frankie enjoyed.

Albeit short, Frankie's 12 years on earth were special and inspirational, culminating with a new puppy named Penny.

The Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation will host its 19th annual Lemon Ball this Saturday.