Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck by SUV and SEPTA bus, killed in Northeast Philadelphia

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Woman struck by SUV and SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia
Woman struck by SUV and SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia 00:26

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was struck by multiple vehicles including a SEPTA bus and killed early Saturday morning in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The 66-year-old woman was in the 5800 block of Frankford Avenue by Wissinoming Park when she was hit by a white Dodge Durango.

The impact knocked her into the path of a SEPTA bus coming from the opposite way, which also struck her, police said.

The Dodge and the bus both stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1:30 a.m.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.