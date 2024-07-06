Woman struck by SUV and SEPTA bus, killed in Northeast Philadelphia

Woman struck by SUV and SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was struck by multiple vehicles including a SEPTA bus and killed early Saturday morning in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The 66-year-old woman was in the 5800 block of Frankford Avenue by Wissinoming Park when she was hit by a white Dodge Durango.

The impact knocked her into the path of a SEPTA bus coming from the opposite way, which also struck her, police said.

The Dodge and the bus both stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene just before 1:30 a.m.