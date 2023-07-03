Families find affordable fun for July Fourth holiday in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Several historic destinations welcome families to celebrate the July Fourth weekend for low-cost or affordable admission.

Scott Bradley and his family decided to visit Valley Forge National Historical Park the day before the Fourth of July.

"See all the monuments, see where all the troops were encamped. It's a lot of fun," Bradley said.

It's a chance to see the American Revolution come to life.

"You can hear the commands and the crack of the musket," said Adam Gresek, Director of Visitor & Community Engagement at Valley Forge National Historical Park. "If you ask politely, they'll let you touch the wool uniforms."

Families can do all of this, without breaking the bank.

"It is 100% free," Gresek said. "It's part of your National Park Service. There is no fee entry at this one."

Valley Forge is one of 17 places on what's called the Montco History Passport. These destinations offer free and low-cost admission all over Montgomery County. Another place on the list is Pottsgrove Manor in Pottstown, the home of the founder of the city that dates back more than 250 years. When you go inside, you'll find a chest full of herbs, used by the homeowner's son, a physician. She let visitors smell valerian root which educator Ann Mummenthaler said smelled like sweat socks.

Back at Valley Forge, visitor Jennifer Brenhuber is a kindergarten teacher at The Malvern School. She said history lessons like these can really stick, even for younger children.

"Kids learn best through play and through doing. So, if they are out there experiencing and holding the muskets and smelling it and feeling it, they're going to remember that and just keep learning about it," Brenhuber said.

Montgomery County will be busy for the holiday. Many municipalities will have celebrations, and they will be free to attend just like in Valley Forge.