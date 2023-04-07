Little Angel Preschool prepares for Easter Sunday after church fire

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) - It's been just over two weeks since a fire destroyed the Fountain of Life Center in Burlington, New Jersey. And despite the devastation, churchgoers say they are not losing the faith.

This Sunday, the smallest worshippers there are learning why this Easter is so special.

With Easter Sunday approaching preschooler Melody is busy reading her favorite Easter book while 4-year-old Silas looks like he's ready for an egg hunt. But this year's festivities will be different at Life Center Academy in Florence Township.

The Little Angel Preschool sits behind the Fountain of Life Center, a Burlington County staple and home for so many including Silas's mom who's also the preschool director, Julia Ferrera.

"It truly is kinda like going through the stages of grief just because I've been here so long. It is emotional, not as emotional as it was a couple of weeks ago," Ferrera said.

On March 20, the Fountain of Life Center was destroyed in a massive fire.

"Looking out I think I still automatically expect to see the steeple and the church there, and with it not being there, it's kind of a shock," Ferrera said. "God is a God of the details, so just the way everything played out, the fact that no one got hurt, the fact that the school was spared."



And it's no coincidence that rebuilding and getting back to normal begins with the youngest angels back on campus at the start of Holy Week.

As Ferrera walks through one of the classrooms, she remembers when she used to bring her packed lunch to school.

"There I am from 1997," Ferrera said as she flipped through a Little Angel Preschool yearbook. "The bangs and the headband."



And down the hall still teaching praise and worship almost 20 years later is Ms. Kathy.

On the other side of Ms. Kathy's classroom is a playground facing what's left of the church. While it may be an eye soar to some to these faith believers say it's the true meaning of Easter. He is risen and there's eternal life.

The Fountain of Life Center will bounce back and one day, Silas will pass down similar stories as his mom shares with him.

"We are excited for what God has planned and what God is going to do," Ferrera said.

