Watch CBS News
Crime

Former Philadelphia police officer will be formally charged

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Former Philadelphia police officer will be formally charged for killing boy
Former Philadelphia police officer will be formally charged for killing boy 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Tuesday, a former Philadelphia police officer will be formally charged in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio. Earlier this month, a judge ordered Edsaul Mendoza to be held on all charges, including first-degree murder.

Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Siderio in South Philadelphia last March.

The district attorney said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back.

Mendoza was working undercover in the area at the time of the shooting.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 6:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.