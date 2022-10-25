Former Philadelphia police officer will be formally charged for killing boy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Tuesday, a former Philadelphia police officer will be formally charged in the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Thomas Siderio. Earlier this month, a judge ordered Edsaul Mendoza to be held on all charges, including first-degree murder.

Mendoza is accused of shooting and killing Siderio in South Philadelphia last March.

The district attorney said evidence shows that Mendoza knew the boy was unarmed when he shot him in the back.

Mendoza was working undercover in the area at the time of the shooting.