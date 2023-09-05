Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Eagle Hugh Douglas' son killed in crash outside Atlanta

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Eagle is mourning the tragic loss of his son in a crash outside Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday.

Hugh Douglas, the son of Eagles Hall of Famer Hugh Douglas, was killed in the single-vehicle crash just after 5 p.m. in East Point, Georgia.

A spokesperson for the Georgia State Patrol says a car struck a power pole at Church Street and Linwood Avenue and overturned, killing the vehicle's two occupants.

Tuesday morning, Morehouse College confirmed the occupants were Douglas and his roommate and friend, Christion Files Jr. Both were members of the school's Class of 2025.

Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas '25 and Christion Files Jr. '25, who were involved in a devastating car...

Posted by Morehouse College on Monday, September 4, 2023

Douglas was a business student with a concentration in finance at Morehouse, a highly ranked historically Black college.

His father is a host on radio station 94WIP, who shared their condolences Tuesday morning.

Douglas' social media lit up with tributes to his late son as he shared several pictures Monday night and Tuesday morning.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.