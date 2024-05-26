Former "General Hospital" star Johnny Wactor shot and killed in downtown LA, family says

Former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor shot and killed in downtown LA Former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor shot and killed in downtown LA 02:19

Actor Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on the ABC daytime soap opera "General Hospital," was killed in downtown Los Angeles, his brother has confirmed.

Wactor's brother, Grant, said Johnny was the victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday.

GENERAL HOSPITAL - "Episode 14811" - General Hospital" airs Monday-Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images) JOHNNY WACTOR (credit: Scott Kirkland/ABC via Getty Images)

Overnight Saturday, the LAPD says they received call of a shooting on Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. When officers arrived, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the victim approached three suspects who were in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter. One of them drew a gun and opened fire.

Wactor, 37, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

"He, I guess, was seeing them doing it in the act and was standing up for what he believed was right and, you know, protecting his vehicle and his car and was being brave," said Tessa Farrell, Wactor's ex-fiancée. "You never anticipate someone would kill someone for that."

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim, nor has the LAPD identified the victim. Calls have been placed to the coroner's office for further confirmation, which have not yet been returned.

Johnny Wactor attends the red carpet premiere of "Silent River" at Laemmle Glendale on October 13, 2022 in Glendale, California. Getty Images

Apart from "General Hospital," Wactor also starred in other television series like "Westworld," "Criminal Minds," "The OA," and "NCIS."

He is survived by his mother and two brothers.

A representative from his talent agency, BRS/Gage, issued a statement on Sunday.

"Johnny Wactor was spectacular human being. Not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him. Standing for hard work, tenacity and a never give up attitude. In the highs and lows of a challenging profession he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be," the statement said. "Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever."

Late Sunday, Wactor's manager, Marco Cuadrados of Immortal Artists, issued his own statement on Wactor's death.

"It was too difficult to make a statement earlier because like many others, I am still processing this unfortunate and senseless tragedy," the statement said. "Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor and an inspiration to those around him. His professionalism, his enthusiasm and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with. He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others. I am proud to say I was Johnny's manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory."

The owners of Level 8 Nightclub, where Wactor was working prior to the shooting, also shared a statement, which said:

"We are profoundly saddened and mourn the unexpected loss of a valued and cherished team member. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time."