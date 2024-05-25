Thieves trying to steal catalytic converter in LA fatally shoot man when he tries to stop them

Man killed in South LA by people trying to his catalytic converter, police say

A group of thieves fatally shot a man in South Los Angeles when he tried to stop them from stealing a catalytic converter from his vehicle Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police received a call at 3:15 a.m. about a shooting near West Pico Boulevard and South Hope Street, and upon arrival, found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD said. Investigators learned the man saw three people trying to remove the catalytic converter and approached them. Then they opened fire.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the male suspects fled the scene. They remained at large several hours later.

Their ages and further details about the shooting have not been released by police.