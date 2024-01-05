Former Aurora Officer Randy Roedema sentenced to 14 months in Adams County Jail for 2019 death of Elijah McClain

Former Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema has been sentenced to 14 months and four years probation in Adams County Jail after being convicted for the death of Elijah McClain back in 2019.

The death of the unarmed young Black man four years ago received widespread publicity inside and outside of Colorado and led to large-scale protests and reforms in Aurora's police department.

The 23-year-old died after 911 operators received a call about a suspicious person walking down the street. They found McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, wearing a ski mask and carrying groceries when they arrived at Colfax Avenue and Billings Street. Jason Rosenblatt, Randy Roedema and another officer all were indicted by a grand jury for forcibly restraining McClain in a violent struggle that was captured on police body cam video.

On Oct. 12, a Colorado jury reached a split verdict in Adams County Court for two Aurora police officers who were on trial for the death of Elijah McClain.

The jury found Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault, while Jason Rosenblatt was found not guilty of manslaughter and assault.

Aurora police officer Nathan Woodyard was found not guilty on Nov. 6 of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Woodyard reportedly returned to the department after he was acquitted of the charges.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Woodyard is no longer suspended without pay following his Nov. 6 acquittal. He reportedly reintegrated with the department and is currently on restricted duty. That means he is not in uniform, has no public contact and no enforcement actions pending next steps in the reintegration process, according to the Aurora Police Department.

A jury also founded two Aurora paramedics guilty of criminally negligent homicide on Dec. 22 when the 23-year-old Black man was walking home from the grocery store and confronted by officers, who were seen on bodycam video, forcibly restraining him while Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics -- Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec -- injected him with ketamine.

McClain went into cardiac arrest in an ambulance a few minutes later and died three days after that.

Cooper and Cichuniec were both convicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide. As for the counts of second-degree assault, Cooper was acquitted of those charges. Cichuniec was found guilty of second-degree assault-unlawful administration of drugs and found not guilty on the other second-degree assault charge.

Cichuniec was taken into custody immediately following the verdict.

The city of Aurora agreed in 2021 to pay $15 million to settle a civil lawsuit brought by McClain's parents.