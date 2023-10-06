Behind the scenes look at how funding is being used to fight New Jersey forest fires

How new funding is helping crews in NJ fight forest fires

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) -- Millions of dollars in new funding is heading to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

This comes after a historic year with more than 1,000 and nearly 18,000 acres burned.

Chris House started building fire trucks for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service in 2000.

"You have a truck that comes in here as a cabin and chassis, and when we roll it out, it's a complete wildfire firefighting truck," House, an assistant supervisor for research and development with the NJFFS, said.

The Airpark Wildfire burned over 800 acres in Lacey Township, New Jersey. New Jersey Forest Fire Service

Practically from scratch, House and his team measure, make and assemble each truck.

The cost? About $80,000 per vehicle. That's compared to the $260,000 House said the price tag would be if bought ready to go.

"Some of our fleet is very aging," House said. "So the faster we can get these out to be replaced, our fleet would really help out."

It takes about a month to finish building a brush truck.

"Every good cavalryman needs a horse to take into battle, and this is our horse," Bill Love, an assistant division forest fire warden, said.

Last month, the NJFFS announced $3 million in new funding. Part of it is going toward equipment, including 10 new trucks.

"It's taken generations of refinement to build these trucks to the degree where I know I can take this truck in the battle each time and know I can get out safely," Love said.

The NJFFS said there were more major wildfires – meaning 100 acres or more – this year than at least in the last 20.

So far in 2023, that number is at 14 – compared to two by this time last year.

"Very scary going into the forest trying to fight a fire you know with 30, 40-foot flames," Love said. "Maybe even higher than that. So yes, this is, this is pivotal."

House said he's proud to see his work out on the roads – helping his community and beyond.

"It's full circle," House said.