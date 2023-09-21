New Jersey Forest Fire Service to get $3M in funding after historic 2023 wildfire season

NEW JERSEY (CBS) -- The 2023 wildfire season in New Jersey has been a historic one and Thursday, funding was announced to help those who've been on the frontlines.

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, the state has experienced more than 1,000 wildfires, which burned over 18,000 acres this year alone. Fourteen of those were considered major fires, burning more than 100 acres each.

Officials have cited several reasons for an increase in forest fires, like rising temperatures and a lack of rain.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will receive $3 million in funding, some of which will be used for firefighting equipment and staffing.