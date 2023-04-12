Crews battling wildfire in Manchester Township, New Jersey
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Crews in New Jersey are battling a 500-acre wildfire in Manchester Township, Ocean County, Tuesday night.
The fire is happening along Route 539 and Horicon Avenue. Route 59 is closed between Route 70 and Long Swamp Road, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.
The NJFFS said there's a mandatory evacuation on Division Street in Lakehurst due to the fire.
The NJFFS and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department are battling the wildfire.
Only 10% of the fire has been contained.
Twenty-five structures are being threatened by the fire.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
