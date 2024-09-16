Players, relatives remember South Jersey youth football coach who died in car crash

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Family, friends and players lit candles and gathered in the end zone to remember Vineland Blitz youth football coach Addiel Ortiz on Monday night.

Ortiz and a 9-year-old boy, who played for the Upper Township Indians, were killed in a crash near the entrance of the Romano Sports Complex along Maple Avenue Thursday night.

Coaches and players alike say Ortiz was everything they ever wanted in a coach.

"He was a coach that taught. He wasn't that coach that yelled. He was a coach that coached you. You mess up, he will coach you through it," Ortiz's friend, Jerome Clements, said.

"He always put everyone else before himself. He always gave back to the community," Eddie Marrero said.

Ortiz's family members spoke at the candle-lit vigil, including his mother. She says she wants everyone to remember the good times with her son. His sister-in-law says the family is leaning on one another.

"Love. It's the one word I can describe him with is love. Always happy no matter what he was going through," Tatyanna Mendez said.

Fellow coaches say he was always on the field volunteering his time.

He loved the game and the players loved him right back. Many of the young players shared their favorite stories of him.

The young players will wear a small sticker on their helmets to bring Ortiz, also known as Coach Addie, to each game as they begin to navigate the season without him.

Coaches hope to show the kids it's OK to cry, but they should stay in the game for their coach.

"You were blessed to know him and you were blessed to be taught by him," Clements said, "so don't give up because something bad happened."