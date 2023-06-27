Watch CBS News
Flyers trade center Kevin Hayes to St. Louis Blues

By Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Kevin Hayes is going to St. Louis after all. The Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday traded Hayes to the Blues for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

The Flyers will retain 50% of Hayes' remaining three years of his contract.

Hayes will carry about a $3.5 million cap hit for the Blues.

The Flyers acquired Hayes from the Winnipeg Jets and then signed him to a seven-year, $50 million contract in 2019.

Hayes concludes his Flyers career with 157 points in 253 games in four seasons.

But with the Flyers in a rebuild, and Hayes and head coach John Tortorella not being a perfect match, moving the center was expected.

According to multiple reports, the Flyers and Blues agreed to a bigger trade involving Hayes and Travis Sanheim going to St. Louis for defenseman Torey Krug and a first-round draft pick. Krug reportedly nixed the trade by not waiving his no-trade clause.

Hayes is the second shoe to drop in the Flyers' rebuild.

Earlier this month, the Flyers traded defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal.

The Flyers have 10 picks, including two first-rounders, in Wednesday's and Thursday's NHL draft.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 1:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

