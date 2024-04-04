Bristol Borough residents say flooding is getting worse near Delaware River: "There's no doubt about it"

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Cleanup crews were out in full force near Riverfront Park in Bristol Borough Thursday. Days of rain brought water from the Delaware River over its banks and into businesses and homes in the area.

Crews had heavy machinery out in one parking lot, trying to push the floodwaters back and away from cars. Across the lot, the owner of Hops and Hardware Distillery was also pushing water with a handheld squeegee.

"Normally I'm not doing that, but yeah. Today I have a blister. It's alright," said Denise Mitchell, who added that the flooding won't stop the distillery from opening Thursday night.

Mitchell said they've tried to stop the water that comes in from the Delaware from getting into the building. That includes just two weeks ago when they tried to seal off what was a garage door.

"We cemented in our garage, but water still finds a way," said Mitchell.

Resident Jennifer Moore was walking her dog Sadie on Thursday, trying to dodge the floodwaters. She and her husband live in the area, and while their home is on the fourth floor, her husband still had to go down and move their car.

"We have a schedule in our building of high tide, and they tell us when to move your car," said Moore.

Locals said this area has always been prone to flooding, as it sits right on the banks of the Delaware. But most people who talked with CBS News Philadelphia said they feel like it's a problem that's getting worse.

"This past year, the flooding has been really bad," said Moore.

"Oh there's no doubt about it, it's getting worse," said Merle Winslow, the emergency management coordinator for the borough.

Winslow said this week's rain was certainly a big factor in the flooding, but he also points to reservoir releases in New York that carry extra water to them.

As for what can be done to slow the water, Winslow said crews are dredging part of the Delaware north of Bristol, and he hopes they carry that downriver to them. But other than that, there isn't really a whole lot they can do.

"It would be virtually impossible to build a whole wall or something around because we have the marsh right over here," Winslow said.

Much of the water in the area receded by mid-afternoon, but Winslow said the borough likely isn't clear of the flooding just yet. He said they're monitoring the tides, and a high tide set for the overnight hours will likely bring water back over the banks and into the parking lot.