ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman's body was found next to a jetty behind the Flagship Resort in Atlantic City on Thursday morning, police said.

The hotel is located at 60 North Maine Avenue.

Atlantic City police said the incident is under investigation.