Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware

2024 Wawa Welcome America festival to feature headliners Ne-Yo and Kesha

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and there's no better way to celebrate America's independence than with a fireworks show.

Whether you choose to hit the beach for the holiday or fire up the barbecue in your backyard, one thing is for sure, fireworks will likely be heard. You can join in on all the fun at one of the many fireworks spectaculars happening this Independence Day.

Here's where to watch fireworks in the greater Philadelphia region this Fourth of July and leading up to it.

Pennsylvania firework shows

Wawa Welcome America Concert

When: Thursday, July 4, 2024 | Between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 200 N. 19th St., Philadelphia

Aston Township, Delaware County

When: Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Sun Valley High School, 2881 Pancoast Ave.

Bethel Township, Delaware County

When: Wednesday, July 3, at dusk

Where: Bethel Springs Elementary School, 3280 Foulk Rd.

Clifton Heights, Delaware County

When: Saturday, July 6, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field, 217 N. Springfield Rd.

Narberth, Montgomery County

When: Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m. or as soon as it is dark

Where: Narberth Park, 80 Windsor Ave.

New Hope, Bucks County

When: Friday, July 5, 9 p.m.

Where: Stockton Avenue (between Bridge and Ferry streets)

Ridley Park, Delaware County

When: Saturday, July 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Ridley Lake

Tredyffrin Township, Chester County

When: Thursday, July 4, at dusk

Where: Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Rd.

Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County

When: Friday, July 5, at dusk

Where: Furey Road Park, 8500 Furey Rd.

Drexel Hill, Delaware County

When: Thursday, July 3, 9 p.m.

Where: Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast High School, 403 N. Lansdowne Ave.

King of Prussia, Montgomery County

When: Thursday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Heuser Park, 694 W Beidler Rd.

New Jersey firework shows

Barrington, Camden County

When: Wednesday, July 3, at dusk

Where: Intersection of Clements Bridge Rd and Barrington Ave.

Camden, Camden County

When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Battleship New Jersey, 62 Battleship Place

Freedom Festival at Wiggins Park

When: Wednesday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Wiggins Park 2 Riverside Drive, Camden

Cherry Hill, Camden County

When: Wednesday, July 3, at 9 p.m.

Where: Cherry Hill West High School, 2101 Chapel Ave.

Haddon Township, Camden County

When: Wednesday, July 3, at dusk

Where: Haddon Twp. High School Football Stadium, 406 Memorial Ave.

Pine Hill, Camden County

When: Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m.

Where: Overbrook High School,1200 Turnersville Rd.

Lower Township, Cape May County

When: Wednesday, July 3, 9:00 p.m.

Where: Bayfront in North Cape May

Sea Isle City, Cape May County

When: Thursday, July 4, 9:15 - 9:40 p.m.

Where: 50th Street Beach 10 50th St.

Ventnor, Atlantic County

When: Wednesday, July 3, at dusk

Where: Newport Avenue, Ventnor

Delaware firework shows

Bethany Beach, Sussex County

When: Thursday, July 4, following 7:30 p.m. concert

Where: Bethany Beach Bandstand (Boardwalk- Bethany Beach)

Dover, Kent County

When: Thursday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Legislative Mall, 410 Legislative Ave.

Hockessin, New Castle County

When: Thursday, July 4, at dusk

Where: Main viewing area is located at Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields. (Hockessin, DE)

Laurel, Sussex County

When: Thursday, July 4, After 8 p.m. car show

Where: Janosik Park, Front St.

Lewes, Sussex County

When: Thursday, July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: All along Lewes Beaches (fireworks can also be seen from town as well)

Middletown, New Castle County

When: Thursday, July 4, 9-9:30 p.m. start time

Where: Silver Lake Park, 200 E Cochran St.

Millsboro, Sussex County

When: Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: 32267 Clubhouse Way, Millsboro (The Clubhouse at Baywood)

Newark, New Castle County

When: Thursday, July 4, at dusk

Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex

Rehoboth Beach, Sussex County

When: Saturday, July 6, 9:30 p.m.

Where: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk & Beaches

Wilmington, New Castle County

When: Thursday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, Rosa Parks Dr.

CBS News Philadelphia interns Moira Vaughan and Victoria Newsome contributed to this report.