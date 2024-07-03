Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and there's no better way to celebrate America's independence than with a fireworks show.
Whether you choose to hit the beach for the holiday or fire up the barbecue in your backyard, one thing is for sure, fireworks will likely be heard. You can join in on all the fun at one of the many fireworks spectaculars happening this Independence Day.
Here's where to watch fireworks in the greater Philadelphia region this Fourth of July and leading up to it.
Pennsylvania firework shows
When: Thursday, July 4, 2024 | Between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m.
Where: Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 200 N. 19th St., Philadelphia
Aston Township, Delaware County
When: Thursday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Sun Valley High School, 2881 Pancoast Ave.
Bethel Township, Delaware County
When: Wednesday, July 3, at dusk
Where: Bethel Springs Elementary School, 3280 Foulk Rd.
Clifton Heights, Delaware County
When: Saturday, July 6, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field, 217 N. Springfield Rd.
When: Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m. or as soon as it is dark
Where: Narberth Park, 80 Windsor Ave.
When: Friday, July 5, 9 p.m.
Where: Stockton Avenue (between Bridge and Ferry streets)
When: Saturday, July 6, 7 p.m.
Where: Ridley Lake
Tredyffrin Township, Chester County
When: Thursday, July 4, at dusk
Where: Wilson Farm Park, 500 Lee Rd.
Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County
When: Friday, July 5, at dusk
Where: Furey Road Park, 8500 Furey Rd.
When: Thursday, July 3, 9 p.m.
Where: Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast High School, 403 N. Lansdowne Ave.
King of Prussia, Montgomery County
When: Thursday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Where: Heuser Park, 694 W Beidler Rd.
New Jersey firework shows
When: Wednesday, July 3, at dusk
Where: Intersection of Clements Bridge Rd and Barrington Ave.
When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Battleship New Jersey, 62 Battleship Place
Freedom Festival at Wiggins Park
When: Wednesday, July 3, at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Wiggins Park 2 Riverside Drive, Camden
When: Wednesday, July 3, at 9 p.m.
Where: Cherry Hill West High School, 2101 Chapel Ave.
Haddon Township, Camden County
When: Wednesday, July 3, at dusk
Where: Haddon Twp. High School Football Stadium, 406 Memorial Ave.
When: Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m.
Where: Overbrook High School,1200 Turnersville Rd.
Lower Township, Cape May County
When: Wednesday, July 3, 9:00 p.m.
Where: Bayfront in North Cape May
Sea Isle City, Cape May County
When: Thursday, July 4, 9:15 - 9:40 p.m.
Where: 50th Street Beach 10 50th St.
When: Wednesday, July 3, at dusk
Where: Newport Avenue, Ventnor
Delaware firework shows
When: Thursday, July 4, following 7:30 p.m. concert
Where: Bethany Beach Bandstand (Boardwalk- Bethany Beach)
When: Thursday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Where: Legislative Mall, 410 Legislative Ave.
When: Thursday, July 4, at dusk
Where: Main viewing area is located at Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library and Artesian Soccer Fields. (Hockessin, DE)
When: Thursday, July 4, After 8 p.m. car show
Where: Janosik Park, Front St.
When: Thursday, July 4, 7 p.m.
Where: All along Lewes Beaches (fireworks can also be seen from town as well)
When: Thursday, July 4, 9-9:30 p.m. start time
Where: Silver Lake Park, 200 E Cochran St.
When: Thursday, July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: 32267 Clubhouse Way, Millsboro (The Clubhouse at Baywood)
When: Thursday, July 4, at dusk
Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex
When: Saturday, July 6, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk & Beaches
When: Thursday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, Rosa Parks Dr.
