3 teens wanted after attempting to light fireworks inside Philadelphia Fresh Grocer

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three teenagers who they say attempted to light sparklers or other fireworks inside a Fresh Grocer store in Germantown Tuesday.

It happened at the Chew Avenue store around 5 p.m. Detectives say the group was trying to light fireworks that were part of a display inside the store.

The fireworks were likely sparklers or pop fireworks, not M-100 explosives.

No one was injured.

The teens ran out when confronted by security.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 5:42 PM

