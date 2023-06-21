3 teens wanted after attempting to light fireworks inside Philadelphia Fresh Grocer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for three teenagers who they say attempted to light sparklers or other fireworks inside a Fresh Grocer store in Germantown Tuesday.
It happened at the Chew Avenue store around 5 p.m. Detectives say the group was trying to light fireworks that were part of a display inside the store.
The fireworks were likely sparklers or pop fireworks, not M-100 explosives.
No one was injured.
The teens ran out when confronted by security.

