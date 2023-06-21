Teens attempt to light dynamite inside Philadelphia Fresh Grocer: police

Digital Brief: June 20, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: June 20, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of teenagers attempted to light sticks of dynamite inside a Fresh Grocer in East Germantown, Philadelphia police said Tuesday night.

The incident happened at the store at 5301 Chew Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Authorities said the three teens, who were in the age range of 16 to 19 years old, were wearing all-black clothing and attempted to light sticks of dynamite inside the store.

Police said the teens fled the store.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

The bomb squad cleared the scene and recovered dynamite, authorities said.