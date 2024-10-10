Fire at Bensalem strip mall shuts down part of Bristol Pike

As many as 15 businesses impacted after fire breaks out at bar and grill in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

A two-alarm fire at a Bensalem, Pennsylvania strip mall has shut down a section of Bristol Pike, Bucks County dispatchers said.

Firefighters were called to the Andalusia Bar and Grill in the Grandview Plaza strip mall on Bristol Pike, a few blocks off Woodhaven Road, around 4 a.m. Thursday.

The fire at one point spread to additional businesses and several fire trucks and other emergency vehicles are stationed on Bristol Pike. The road is closed in both directions from Tennis Avenue to Woodhaven Road.

NEXT Traffic reporter Kim Hudson suggests taking alternate routes like Baxter Avenue, Highland Avenue or State Road to get to your destination. I-95 could be another option.

#BREAKING #fire in Bensalem, Bucks Co. has closed Bristol Pike both NB & SB between Tennis Ave. & Woodhaven Rd. Officials say fire started at the Adalusia Bar & Grill and is spreading to nearby businesses. Alternates: State Rd., Baxter Ave., HighlandAve. #traffic @cbsphiladelphia pic.twitter.com/DIYSY3aSkr — Kim Kelly Hudson (@kimhudsontv) October 10, 2024

Fire crews got to the building and were forced out due to heavy fire, Bensalem Township Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Sponheimer said at the scene.

A second alarm was issued and other fire companies arrived to help. The fire was placed under control in about an hour after crews first arrived, Sponheimer said.

No injuries were reported.

Just before 6 a.m., crews were still putting out hot spots, and once they're done, the department can investigate what may have caused the fire, Sponheimer added.

The other businesess in the shopping center do have some smoke and water damage. The second floor of the bar is partially collapsed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.