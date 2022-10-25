Fetterman, Oz set for high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate debate

Fetterman, Oz to debate for first and only time

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- One of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races this season is happening right here in Pennsylvania. Voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, exactly two weeks from Tuesday. Pennsylvania is a crucial battleground for both parties.

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll finds the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is a toss-up. Fetterman leads Oz by just two points, according to the CBS News poll.

Fetterman and Oz have their one and only debate of the campaign Tuesday night in Harrisburg, the state capital.

When they take the stage, a lot is on the line for Fetterman and Oz, and for Pennsylvania voters.

According to the new CBS News poll, the economy, gas prices, crime and abortion are among the top issues people want to hear the candidates address in Tuesday night's debate.

"I got a certain amount of money for like, the week," Penn State student Avonna Greene said. "And then by the time we go grocery shopping, it's all gone."

"Who wants to pay $4 for gas?" Rakesh Mehta, a Republican voter, said. "That really has to be the number one issue."

"I have two girls," Kathy Szerencsits said. "So the issue with Roe vs. Wade is a big issue for me."

The uptick in crime is an issue people feel most strongly about. Philadelphia has reached 438 homicides so far this year.

"I have a daughter who is 9 years old," Joan Missiye said. "The alarming rate in, you know, the increase in school shootings really concerns me a lot. You know, issues on gun control, those are the things that really concern me."

"It's just the babies are running around hurting each other and they don't realize they're part of a larger community, a larger cause," Michelle Lambert said. "It's as if they don't value human rights anymore. They don't value their own lives. They don't see a future for themselves or their communities, or their friends."

Oz is expected to focus on fighting crime during the debate.

"We're going to deal with the crime and drugs that are causing lawlessness," Oz said.

Fetterman, who had a stroke in May, will use a closed captioning device Tuesday during the debate. The Democrat's doctors say he is fit to serve, but Oz's campaign has made Fetterman's health a main issue in the campaign, questioning Fetterman's ability.

"I hear and understand everything in terms of words, on paper, and understand what I hear," Fetterman said, "but when we are talking about very specific and heavy things like this, we're going to need captioning. I need captioning."

"I don't think anyone should be shamed for using things that make things more accessible for them," Zoe Feinberg, a Democratic voter, said.

"I think that people are wondering, you know, can he handle the job?" Republican voter Tom Nesspor said.

Ahead of election day, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will criss-cross the commonwealth, heading to Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, in yet another reminder of the stakes of Tuesday's debate.

The debate gets underway at 8 p.m.

For a closer look at the issues and the candidates check out our voter guide for everything you need to know ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.

CBS3's Seth Kaplan reports.