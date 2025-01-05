Father shoots son during argument in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood, police say

Police ID man killed by SEPTA bus in South Philly, crews preparing roads for major snow storm

A father shot his son multiple times after they got into an argument on the 200 block of East Phil Ellena Street Saturday night, according to police.

Inspector D F Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department said officers were sent to East Mount Airy for reports of shots fired just after 8 p.m. At the scene, investigators found a male had been shot three times and later determined the victim's father was the shooter, Pace said.

According to police, investigators believe the father shot the son after the two got into an argument. The son was taken to a local hospital where Pace said he was in stable condition

It's unclear if the son had a weapon on him during the fight.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.