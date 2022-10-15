Watch CBS News
Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 contractors working on Ben Franklin Bridge struck, killed by train
2 contractors working on Ben Franklin Bridge struck, killed by train 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.

PATCO is delayed in both directions.

Traffic on the bridge is still moving.

It's still an active investigation.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 10:54 PM

