Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead

2 contractors working on Ben Franklin Bridge struck, killed by train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.

PATCO is delayed in both directions.

Traffic on the bridge is still moving.

It's still an active investigation.