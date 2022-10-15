Train accident on Ben Franklin Bridge leaves 2 people dead
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have died after an accident involving a PATCO train on the Benjamin Franklin Bridge on Friday night. Officials say two contractors were working on the bridge when they were struck by a westbound train.
PATCO is delayed in both directions.
Traffic on the bridge is still moving.
It's still an active investigation.
