Crash in Upper Deerfield Township leaves 1 dead, 16 others injured: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police say one person is dead after a car and a van collided in Cumberland County Friday night when the van ran a stop sign. The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Route 77 and Polk Lane in Upper Deerfield Township.

Authorities say 35-year old Rey Cornelio Diaz, who was in the passenger seat of a car, died in the crash.  There were 17 people in the van at the time, including Diaz. 

The 16 others inside the van were injured, but police say they are non-life threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 6:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

