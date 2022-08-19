Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured in Upper Deerfield Township crash: Police

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Multiple people have been injured in a crash involving at least two vehicles in Cumberland County Friday evening. The crash happened at Route 77 and Polk Lane.

New Jersey State Police say at least two vehicles were involved. Multiple people are injured but there is no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

August 19, 2022

