Man riding motor scooter killed after crashing into parked car, school bus in North Philadelphia, police say

Man riding motor scooter dies in crashing into car, school bus in Olney
A man died after crashing into a car and a bus while on a motor scooter in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of North 2nd Street and West Nedro Avenue in the city's Olney neighborhood just before 1:30 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a school bus and a motor scooter.

Police said a man on a motor scooter was riding north on the sidewalk of North 2nd Street when it hit a traffic sign, a parked Dodge Journey, and then a school bus that was stopped at a traffic light going east on Nedro Avenue.

The 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Philadelphia Fire Department medics at 1:35 p.m.

The victim's identity and whether there were any children on the bus are unknown at this time. There's been no word on the bus driver's condition.

The Crash Investigation Division is leading the investigation.

