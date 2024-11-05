Man riding motor scooter dies in crashing into car, school bus in Olney A man riding a scooter is dead after losing control and crashing into a school bus in Philadelphia's Olney section Tuesday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over North 2nd Street and West Nedro Avenue where police crime tape blocked off the entire intersection. Police say a 41-year-old man was riding the scooter on the sidewalk when he crashed into a traffic light and then hit a parked car and the school bus which was stopped at the time.