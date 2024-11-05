Watch CBS News

Man riding motor scooter dies in crashing into car, school bus in Olney

A man riding a scooter is dead after losing control and crashing into a school bus in Philadelphia's Olney section Tuesday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over North 2nd Street and West Nedro Avenue where police crime tape blocked off the entire intersection. Police say a 41-year-old man was riding the scooter on the sidewalk when he crashed into a traffic light and then hit a parked car and the school bus which was stopped at the time.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.