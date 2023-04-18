Fatal bacterial infections could rise due to global warming, scientists say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Scientists are warning about the rise in potentially fatal bacterial infections due to global warming.

The so-called flesh-eating bacteria can grow in warm shallow coastal waters. For people who get infected, the symptoms can be intense and happen quickly.

Kenny Watts doesn't take for granted being able to share his story.

"I still get emotional," Watts said.

In August 2017, he was cooking a crab when a pinch broke the skin on his hand. Within a day or so he knew something was wrong and called his then girlfriend, Tricia.

"Got this big blister on my hand, and by the time she got here, I was lethargic," Watts said.

"They said that his organs were quickly starting to shut down. and the infection was already spreading through his body," Tricia said.

It was vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which thrives in shallow warm coastal waters and can infect a cut on the skin. The infection can require limb amputations and about one in five people die, sometimes within a day or two.

"I can count on my fingertips bacteria that have the high virulence that vibrio vulnificus possesses," Dr. Nwadiuto Esiobu, a professor at Florida Atlantic University, said.

Doctors say while infections are rare, a recent U.K. study shows climate change threatens to increase those numbers along the U.S. east coast

"It's one of many problems projected to happen because of climate change. But awareness helps people to become more prepared, so you don't go swimming if you have a wound," Esiobu said.

Researchers say these infections are rarely detected in water colder than 55 degrees. Most occur in the warmer months in the United States between May and October.

"I was told I had 5% chance of living," Watts said.

He made it, but needed several surgeries.

"I guess I'm one of the lucky ones because I didn't lose anything, maybe some mobility, but I didn't lose a limb or anything like that," Watts said.

Watts was able to regain function of his hand and arm with therapy.

Doctors said it's also possible to get the infection by eating raw or undercooked seafood from warm brackish water where this bacteria grows, but thoroughly cooking the food kills the bacteria.