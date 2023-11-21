Fanta Bility Foundation hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- The Fanta Bility Foundation hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway Tuesday in an effort to spread love and kindness as Fanta did herself, the foundation said in a post.

Families were able to pick up turkeys, stuffing, vegetables -- all the fixings they would need to prepare for their holiday meal in Upper Darby Tuesday afternoon.

Tenneh Kromah, Fanta's mother, and her cousin, Siddiq Kamara helped pack up food for those in need.

The Fanta Bility Foundation was created in memory of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was fatally shot after three Sharon Hill police officers fired into a crowd outside of a football game back on Aug. 27, 2021, outside of the Academy Park Football stadium.

The three Sharon Hill police officers -- Devon Smith, Sean Dolan, and Brian Devaney -- were sentenced to 11 months of home confinement and five years probation for their involvement in the shooting in September of this year.

The family said their reasoning for the food giveaway was to give back to the community that was impacted by Fanta's death.

The foundation partnered with Men of Action Brothers of Faith, Inc. for the Thanksgiving food giveaway.