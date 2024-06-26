New NHL on-ice uniforms unveiled by Fanatics for 2024-25 season. Check out the Bruins updated jerseys.

BOSTON -- Fanatics is now the official outfitter of the National Hockey League, and unveiled the new uniforms that teams will wear beginning in the 2024-25 season.

The uniforms aren't too much different than the ones we're used to seeing on the ice, and they're still being produced by the same Quebec-based company that has made the NHL's on-ice uniforms for nearly 50 years. Fanatics showed off the new uniforms in a video on X, narrated by the legendary Doc Emerick.

Our Authentic Pro @NHL On-Ice Uniforms are here. Made in Canada, by the same people who have been making NHL jerseys for almost five decades.



🎙️by the legendary voice of hockey, Doc Emrick. pic.twitter.com/7sGiyGPXdQ — Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 26, 2024

There are a few new elements to the sweaters, per Fantatics:

An additional layer of fabric inside the lower sleeve to enhance uniform durability intended to reduce material wear from sustained friction against the boards. This enhancement was the direct result of feedback from NHL players and equipment managers.

New shoulder fabrics replacing the debossed pattern fabric used on the shoulders of the prior NHL jersey.

A new NHL Shield execution on the front neck of the jersey which includes a special hologram finish.

Fanatics branding embroidered on the back neck of jerseys.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski also teased lots of new designs and logos coming for the 2025-26 season, with the NHL calling it a "robust" lineup. Stay tuned on that front.

Brad Marchand lent a hand to help the Bruins showcase their new threads on X, trading out his old sweater for a new one.

Still looks good 👌 pic.twitter.com/U0YdJ5LrfB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 26, 2024

"That's what I'm talking about," said Marchand as he admired himself in the mirror. "Still looks good."

A look at the Bruins crest on the new NHL jerseys being produced by Fanatics. Photo from Fantatics

Fanatics had been designing and manufacturing performance and training apparel for the NHL's players, coaches and team staff since 2018, but the two companies announced their expanded partnership last year. Fanatics will now serve as the official outfitter of the NHL's on-ice uniforms for the next decade.