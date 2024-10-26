Family of AutoZone employee killed after Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run pleads for driver to turn themselves in

Family of man killed after Northeast Philly hit-and-run pleads for driver to come forward

An AutoZone employee who was struck and critically injured after a violent hit-and-run crash in Port Richmond died from his injuries, police said.

Loved ones described Kevin Taylor as a gentle giant, and a husband and family man raising three kids in the Northeast.

"Nobody deserves this, but he definitely didn't deserve it. He didn't put no negative energy in the world," said Shante Thompson, Taylor's younger sister.

Thompson says her older brother went into work early last Sunday to be home in time to watch his beloved Philadelphia Eagles, but that never happened.

"Jalen and Barkley did their thing on Sunday, and he's in there fighting for his life," Thompson said.

The long-time AutoZone employee was on the job delivering parts when police say at least four juveniles in a black Dodge Ram ran a red light at Richmond and Venango Street in Port Richmond and slammed into Taylor's pickup truck at a high rate of speed. The 40-year-old was hospitalized with critical injuries, and he died four days later.

"It's the most horrible thing we've ever been through, the most horrible thing," Thompson said.

At least five other cars were hit in the aftermath. Home security video then shows three of the teens get away after hopping into an SUV that was trailing from behind.

"I know tensions were high and scared and everything, but the right thing is to turn yourselves in, that's the right thing," said Dennis Thompson, Taylor's brother.

Taylor's family is now holding onto each other for support as they plan a funeral. Taylor was an organ donor and his sister says she finds some comfort in knowing a part of him will live on in someone else.

"It's very important because we'll be able to know that our brother was part of something bigger. He was part of something bigger," Thompson said.

Community members have been collecting donations for Taylor's family to help with funeral expenses.

Police say no arrests have been made, and they're working to determine if the truck the teens were in was stolen.