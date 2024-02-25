Last day of ice skating at Philadelphia's Dilworth Park rink is bittersweet, families say

Families enjoy final day of ice skating at Dilworth Park this season

Families enjoy final day of ice skating at Dilworth Park this season

Families enjoy final day of ice skating at Dilworth Park this season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular Center City attraction is closing down for the season. Sunday was the last day of skating at the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink at Dilworth Park.

Bridget Gabell, of East Falls, was among dozens of people taking advantage of the last-minute chance to make some special memories. She says her boyfriend took her on a surprise trip to the rink.

"He knew that today was the last day, and it happens to be on my 20th birthday," she said. "So he planned that out for us, which was awesome."

Families say the closing of the rink is bittersweet.

"I'm sad, but I'm kind of happy because it's going to be spring," Emily Hontz, 8, of Flourtown, said.

While some people are excited about temperatures warming up this week, others say they're not ready to say goodbye to the cold just yet.

RELATED: Philadelphia weather: Warm week ahead with a chance of storms

"I don't like it because I like the winter and I like to go sledding a lot," Ben Gicsevich, 10, of Bryn Mawr, said.

Staff members at Dilworth Park say once the ice skating rink goes away, it will likely be replaced by a roller skating rink in April.

The rink was packed on the last day of ice skating at Dilworth Park. People I talked to say it is bittersweet because while they’re sad the rink is going away, they look forward to warmer temperatures this spring. pic.twitter.com/xnxjk00zBS — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 25, 2024