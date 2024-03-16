Multiple people shot in Falls Township, Pa.: residents asked to shelter-in-place
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Residents of Falls Township, Pennsylvania received emergency notifications to shelter-in-place after multiple people were shot Saturday morning, according to local police.
Middletown Township police said on Facebook that there have been multiple shootings in Falls Township with several victims.
"There are several gun shot victims and it is unknown at this time if they are targeted or random," Middletown police's Facebook post read. "MTPD is monitoring our traffic and borders and it does not seem that the shooter has entered our township limits."
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick says law enforcement are pursuing a suspect and investigating a carjacking connected to the suspect.
A dispatcher in Bucks County confirmed the shelter-in-place was in effect. The Bucks County District Attorney's office also urged residents to stay in their homes.
The alert sent out to residents this morning told them to stay away from windows and doors and to move into a central location of the home - and report any suspicious activity to 911.
The investigation is impacting local businesses - Middletown Township police said they have directed Sesame Place and the Oxford Valley Mall to close until further notice. The Target store in the town has chosen to close at this time, the department said.
The incident has also led to the cancelation of the Bucks County St. Patrick's Day parade, State Sen. Steve Santarsiero said on Facebook.
More information on what led to the alerts and the ongoing investigation was not immediately available. Officials have not confirmed how many people were shot or their conditions.
Gov. Josh Shapiro said he ordered Pennsylvania State Police to support local law enforcement in their investigation and reiterated calls to shelter in place.
This is a developing story and will be updated.