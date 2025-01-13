Search continues for "vicious" pit bulls that attacked at least 2 people in Fairmount Park in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police, animal control officers search for dogs that injured two men in Fairmount Park

The search for multiple loose dogs continues after the animals eluded police and animal control officers and injured at least two people in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Police first responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning about "vicious dogs" on the 3600 block of Chamounix Drive in Fairmount Park in West Philadelphia. The first officer at the scene saw multiple pit bulls and called the Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT Philly), police said.

Police and ACCT officers managed to catch one dog but not the others.

ACCT Philly's executive director Sarah Barnett said four other dogs turned aggressive and tried to attack one of the animal control officers. The dogs charged at a police officer on the scene who then fired a gun, prompting the dogs to run into the woods, Barnett said.

Hours later around 9:30 a.m., police got a call that two men in their 60s had been attacked by loose dogs near 2200 Chamounix Drive. Both were taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition. The other was in stable condition and has since been released, according to police.

Officers set up a trap in the area and have caught one dog so far. Barnett said that could be the mother of the other dogs. That dog was euthanized on Monday.

"Most likely they were dumped there," Barnett said.

The three remaining animals on the loose are described as 40- to 60-pound pit bull mixes.

"We don't want dogs like this out in the community. It makes people have a bad image of dogs. It makes people not want to adopt, and above all, it can lead to people getting hurt," Barnett said.

Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to call ACCT Philly.

"Give us any information you have, it can be anonymous," Barnett added.

Police are asking people to avoid the area around Chamounix Drive and call 911 if they see the dogs.

Barnett also said if pet owners believe their dog poses a threat, abandoning them in public is not the solution. Organizations like ACCT Philly and other local animal shelters offer resources for safe surrender or humane euthanasia."