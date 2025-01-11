2 taken to the hospital after dog attack in West Philadelphia; police searching for remaining dogs

Two men were taken to the hospital after they were attacked by a pack of "vicious dogs" in West Philadelphia early Friday morning, according to police.

Just after 2:20 a.m. Friday, police were notified about a group of "vicious dogs" in West Philadelphia near the 3600 block of Chamounix Drive. After discovering a pack of pit bulls in the area, investigators called the Animal Care & Control Team, who attempted to contain the dogs with a dog noose, police said.

However, the dogs turned on the ACCT officer and began to attack him, while another dog charged a 39-year-old police officer. According to police, the officer fired his weapon in response but missed the dog.

CBS Philadelphia

After the gunfire, the dogs dispersed into the woods. Police said officers were able to capture one of the dogs.

Roughly four hours later, around 6:30 a.m., police were notified that two dogs attacked two men in the area of 2200 Chamounix Drive.

Police said the men, a 61-year-old and a 60-year-old, were taken to two area hospitals. The 61-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 60-year-old was taken to Lankenau Hospital and has since been treated and released, police said.

According to police, investigators found and secured another dog.

Authorities are urging everyone to steer clear of Fairmount Park while they search for the remaining dogs. If you think you've seen the animals, you're asked to call 911.