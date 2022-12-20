"Scourge of violence" leads to increase of Philly PD patrols

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department said Tuesday it is going to send extra officers into some of the areas hit hardest by gun violence.

"It's unconscionable that so many lives are lost to the scourge of violence," Mayor Jim Kenney said.

As the city of Philadelphia marks the grim milestone of 500 homicides this year, Kenney is addressing the efforts to address the gun violence, announcing a re-deployment of officers as 2022 is quickly coming to a close.

"Together these measures will boost police presence and target high-risk offenders and potential victims in the four police districts that cumulatively account for 43% of gun violence in Philly this year," Kenney said.

At the last gun violence briefing of the year, Kenney said the department will be enhancing Operation Pinpoint, which focuses on the problematic places in the city.

In the new year, at least 100 officers will be redeployed and added to the 22nd and 24th Districts in North Philadelphia, the 25th District in Kensington, and the 39th District in Germantown.

"The initiative represents the largest re-deployment of police officers in Philadelphia in recent years," Kenney said.

Homicides are currently down by about 7%, but for the second year in a row, Philadelphia will see more than 500 homicides.

2021 ended with 562 killings, the most recorded in the city's history.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says 155 officers have been added this year to combat the department's staffing shortage and 30 more officers will join the ranks in March.

"Keeping out most impacted neighborhoods safe is our highest priority," Outlaw said.