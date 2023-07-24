Expert analysis: What are investigators digging for in suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's backyard?

What are investigators digging for in Rex Heuermann's backyard? Experts weigh in What are investigators digging for in Rex Heuermann's backyard? Experts weigh in 02:24

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y. -- Investigators were seen digging in suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann's backyard Sunday, amid questions about whether critical tips were overlooked in the case more than a decade ago.

CBS New York's John Dias spoke with experts about what detectives may be searching for and what comes next in the case.

Heuermann is accused of killing three women and is the prime suspect in another murder.

Suffolk County Police say they will be at his Massapequa Park home for a few more days.

"This kind of one-to-two-week period is about on par, especially with home complex of a case it is," said Paul Bleakley, assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven.

On Sunday, drone video caught a backhoe digging a large hole in Heuermann's backyard, as detectives in white hazmat suits took pictures and gathered evidence.

"This is a very disorganized killer, and this is why police are spending a lot more time," Bleakley said. "They have reason to believe that if this person has messed up before, from a traced evidence standpoint, there may be others pieces of evidence in their home."

Legal experts say police could be looking for a murder weapon the alleged killer may have tried to bury in his yard or for evidence to prove this is where one or multiple women were killed. Experts say they could also be trying to rule out the home.

"It looks like they're putting together some key pieces of evidence that may have been overlooked," said Herbet Ellis, of Ellis Law.

This all comes as questions are mounting about whether detectives at the time of the murders more than a decade ago dropped the ball on key evidence from a victim's roommate, who described Heuermann and his car after an interaction.

A big setback in the case came in 2012 when former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke was sentenced to four years in prison for conspiracy to obstruct justice and violating a victim's civil rights in a separate case.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney inherited the investigation when he took office in 2022.

"I can't say, from a leadership perspective what happened before January 2022, but I can tell you what we did starting February 2022. And that's what we did, and six weeks later, we had a suspect," Tierney said.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail. He is due back in court August 1.